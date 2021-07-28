Vox.Finance (VOX) Price Hits $15.02

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $15.02 or 0.00037925 BTC on popular exchanges. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $256,988.33 and approximately $36,744.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00125170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.68 or 0.99908478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00787224 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 25,855 coins and its circulating supply is 17,111 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

Buying and Selling Vox.Finance

