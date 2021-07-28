Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 949,994 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949,994 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

