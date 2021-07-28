Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 53,343 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 348.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Ingevity worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NGVT opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

