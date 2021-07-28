Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,545 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after buying an additional 119,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $174,680.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at $66,182,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,795 shares of company stock worth $5,001,092 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

