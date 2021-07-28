Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNET. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,680,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.53.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.78.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,831. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

