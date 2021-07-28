Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 202,580 Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 202,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dada Nexus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. raised their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.93.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

