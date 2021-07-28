Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 45,968 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after buying an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,576,000 after acquiring an additional 111,613 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRNO. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

