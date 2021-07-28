Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 421.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,164 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Skyline Champion worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SKY opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.