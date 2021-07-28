Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,946 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.05 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock worth $4,256,952. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

