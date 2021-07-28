Vocera Communications (VCRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Vocera Communications has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.470-0.590 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -194.56 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00.

Several research firms recently commented on VCRA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $780,491.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

