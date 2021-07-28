Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON VVO opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Wednesday. Vivo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59.

In related news, insider Christian Chammas sold 174,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £185,292.24 ($242,085.50). Also, insider Temitope Lawani sold 150,000 shares of Vivo Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £156,000 ($203,815.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,325,875 shares of company stock worth $229,583,111.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Vivo Energy from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 166 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th.

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

