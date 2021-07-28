Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Short Interest Up 987.0% in July

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 987.0% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VBIO opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18. Vitality Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
About Vitality Biopharma
