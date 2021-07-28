Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Short Interest Up 987.0% in July

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 987.0% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VBIO opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18. Vitality Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

About Vitality Biopharma

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

