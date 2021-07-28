Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 112,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,723.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 299.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 357.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after purchasing an additional 301,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 186.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 209,464 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.