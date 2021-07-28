Virtu Financial LLC Takes $852,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $201.61 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.60.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.