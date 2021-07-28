Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.83.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $192.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

