Virtu Financial LLC Invests $877,000 in Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 69,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 332,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 194,514 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vector Acquisition by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of Vector Acquisition stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

