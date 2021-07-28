Virtu Financial LLC Invests $771,000 in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUST. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUST opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

