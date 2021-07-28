Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 63,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 261,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,436,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

