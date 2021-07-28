Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 227.2% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 394,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NNDM opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.