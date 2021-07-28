Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,359,825. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

