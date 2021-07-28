VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $63.82. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $63.82, with a volume of 374 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.