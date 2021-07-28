VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $63.82. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $63.82, with a volume of 374 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
