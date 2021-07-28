Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) – Research analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vicor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Vicor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Vicor alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of VICR opened at $107.98 on Monday. Vicor has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $17,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,165 shares of company stock worth $11,392,171. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.