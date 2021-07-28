Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Down 5.8%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 5,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 405,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $892.29 million and a PE ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,124,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,528,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $23,081,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

