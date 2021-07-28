Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $321.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

