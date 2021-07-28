Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Veritone were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Veritone by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERI opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $694.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

VERI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

