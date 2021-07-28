Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

VRTV stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $958.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $67.39.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.