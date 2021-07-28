Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BOKF NA lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.30.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $554.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $217.23 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

