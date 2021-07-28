Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

