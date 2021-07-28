Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.