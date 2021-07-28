Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $373,000 in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 880,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 533,986 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 507,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDS opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

