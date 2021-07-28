Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,430 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.62. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

