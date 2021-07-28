Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

