Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,758. Veritex has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

