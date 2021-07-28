Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on OEZVY. Barclays upgraded Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund stock remained flat at $$19.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52. Verbund has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $812.58 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.