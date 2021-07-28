Veracyte (VCYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

