Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.21). Veracyte posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. Truist dropped their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of VCYT traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 634,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.99. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $39,716,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

