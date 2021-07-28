Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:VENC opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.32. Ventus VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.50 ($1.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £42.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60.
About Ventus VCT
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ventus VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventus VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.