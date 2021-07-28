Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 3.2% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $1,576,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $10,695,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $5.58 on Wednesday, hitting $332.01. 8,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,144. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $334.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

