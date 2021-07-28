VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Down 89.3% in July

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. 338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.00.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

