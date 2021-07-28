Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,199,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.90. 155,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $293.67 and a fifty-two week high of $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.