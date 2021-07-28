Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Holdings Cut by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $57,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $204.65. 591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,562. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $147.45 and a 1-year high of $205.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

