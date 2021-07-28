Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 114,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.47. 2,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,512. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

