Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Trimmed by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,630 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.02. 8,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,014. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

