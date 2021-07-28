VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of EGY remained flat at $$2.61 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 170,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,287. The company has a market cap of $151.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

