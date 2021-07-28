V.F. (VFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect V.F. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

