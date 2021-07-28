Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,400 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in WestRock were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $204,694,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 11.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,788,000 after purchasing an additional 89,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.09. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.