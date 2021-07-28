Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after acquiring an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $109,688,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $156.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.05. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,550,304.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $940,450. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

