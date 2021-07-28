Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.