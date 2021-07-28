Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 127,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $180.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,639.79 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

