USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Trading Down 4.7%

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.95 and last traded at $95.95. Approximately 75 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 96,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $13,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

