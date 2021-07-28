USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Trading Down 4.7%

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.95 and last traded at $95.95. Approximately 75 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 96,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44.
In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $13,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
